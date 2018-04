April 26 (Reuters) - Magellan Health Inc:

* MAGELLAN HEALTH REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $1.8 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.83 BILLION

* LOWERING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

* SEES 2018 NET REVENUE $7,500.0 MILLION TO $7,800.0 MILLION

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.90 TO $6.68

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.01 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $6.71, REVENUE VIEW $7.66 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: