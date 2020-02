Feb 28 (Reuters) - Magellan Health Inc:

* MAGELLAN HEALTH REPORTS 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2020 GUIDANCE

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.84

* SEES FY NET REVENUE $7,000.0 MILLION - $7,400.0 MILLION

* SEES FY 2020 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.34 TO $4.14

* QTRLY NET REVENUE $1,802.7 MILLION, DOWN 2.3% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: