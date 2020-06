June 1 (Reuters) - Magellan Health Inc:

* MAGELLAN HEALTH INC - JONATHAN N. RUBIN, CFO OF CO INTENDS TO RETIRE THIS YEAR

* MAGELLAN HEALTH - HAS ENGAGED RANSOM GROUP EXECUTIVE SEARCH FIRM TO CONDUCT A COMPREHENSIVE SEARCH FOR CO’S NEXT CFO

* MAGELLAN HEALTH INC - RUBIN WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HIS SUCCESSOR IS ON-BOARDED TO ENSURE A SMOOTH TRANSITION