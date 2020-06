June 2 (Reuters) - Magellan Health Inc:

* MAGELLAN HEALTH - STEVEN SHULMAN, CHAIRMAN OF CO’S BOARD RESIGNED FROM NOMINATING/CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE OF BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* MAGELLAN HEALTH - FOLLOWING RESIGNATION, SHULMAN WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD Source : (bit.ly/2Mmyw6a) Further company coverage: