BRIEF-Magellan Health To Divest Magellan Complete Care, sell to Molina Healthcare

April 30 (Reuters) - Magellan Health Inc:

* MAGELLAN HEALTH AND MOLINA HEALTHCARE ENTER INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO DIVEST MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE AND ESTABLISH COMMERCIAL RELATIONSHIP FOR MULTIPLE MAGELLAN SERVICES

* MAGELLAN HEALTH INC - COMMERCIAL AGREEMENTS WITH MOLINA INCLUDE AN INTEGRATED BEHAVIORAL HEALTH PILOT PROGRAM

* MAGELLAN HEALTH INC - MAGELLAN WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE CERTAIN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGEMENT SERVICES FOR MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE

* MAGELLAN HEALTH INC - MAGELLAN TO FOCUS ON ENHANCING BEHAVIORAL AND SPECIALTY HEALTH, AS WELL AS CONTINUED GROWTH OF PHARMACY BUSINESS

* MAGELLAN HEALTH INC - ENTERED INTO NEW MEDICAL PHARMACY AND MUSCULOSKELETAL MANAGEMENT CONTRACTS FOR OVER THREE MILLION MOLINA MEMBERS

* MAGELLAN HEALTH - WILL RECEIVE AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO ANY EXCESS CAPITAL ABOVE REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS AT MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE SUBSIDIARIES AT CLOSING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: