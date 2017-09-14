FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Magellan Midstream and Valero form joint venture to expand Pasadena marine terminal
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 14, 2017 / 1:08 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Magellan Midstream and Valero form joint venture to expand Pasadena marine terminal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners LP

* Magellan Midstream and Valero form joint venture to expand Pasadena marine terminal

* Magellan Midstream Partners- Pasadena facility will be owned by a limited liability company that is owned 50/50 by Magellan and Valero

* Magellan Midstream Partners - ‍all future expansions are expected to be owned by jointly-owned company​

* Magellan Midstream Partners - ‍combined, phases 1 and 2 of Pasadena marine terminal currently estimated to cost about $820 mln

* Magellan Midstream-co’s incremental capital spending will be about $75 mln versus previous spending estimates of $335 mln for phase 1 of Pasadena facility​

* Magellan Midstream Partners LP - ‍ Pasadena marine facility will be expanded by 4 mln barrels of storage, 3-bay truck rack, a second marine dock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.