May 2 (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners LP:

* MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM INCREASES SCOPE AND EXTENDS OPEN SEASON FOR POTENTIAL EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF TEXAS REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM

* MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS - BINDING COMMITMENTS NOW DUE BY 5:00 PM CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 16, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: