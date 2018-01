BRIEF-Magellan Midstream Extends Open Season For Proposed Crude Oil Pipeline

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners Lp:

* PRESS RELEASE - MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM EXTENDS OPEN SEASON FOR PROPOSED CRUDE OIL PIPELINE FROM THE PERMIAN AND EAGLE FORD BASINS TO CORPUS CHRISTI AND HOUSTON

* MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - ADDITIONAL PIPELINE EXTENSIONS BEING CONSIDERED FOR MIDLAND AND ORLA, TEXAS IN PERMIAN BASIN

* MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - BINDING COMMITMENTS ARE NOW DUE ON MARCH 1, 2018

* MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - ADDITIONAL PIPELINE EXTENSIONS ALSO BEING CONSIDERED FOR GARDENDALE AND HELENA, TEXAS IN EAGLE FORD BASIN