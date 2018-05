BRIEF-Magellan Midstream Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.92

May 3 (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners LP:

* MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.98 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.92

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.00 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MILLION IN 2018 AND $425 MILLION IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS

* MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS - NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018

* SEES Q2 NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT OF 95 CENTS

* INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BILLION