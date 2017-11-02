FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Magellan Midstream reports Q3 earnings per share $0.87
November 2, 2017 / 12:49 PM / in 4 hours

BRIEF-Magellan Midstream reports Q3 earnings per share $0.87

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners LP

* Magellan Midstream reports third-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.97 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.87

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Magellan Midstream Partners LP - ‍Management reaffirms its annual dcf guidance of $1.02 billion for 2017​

* Magellan Midstream Partners - Currently sees total negative dcf impact of hurricane harvey to be about $20 million, net of expected insurance reimbursements​

* Magellan Midstream Partners LP - Sees 2017 net income per limited partner unit estimated to be $3.92, which results in Q4 guidance of $1.15​

* Magellan Midstream Partners - ‍Expects to spend $600 million in 2017,$800 million in 2018 & $350 million in 2019 to complete current slate of construction projects​

* Magellan Midstream - ‍Of total expected dcf impact of hurricane Harvey, about $10 million reduced third-quarter DCF​ ​

* Magellan Midstream Partners LP - ‍Reaffirms its annual DCF guidance of $1.02 billion for 2017​

* Magellan Midstream Partners LP - Qtrly ‍total revenue $551.782 million versus $572.848​ million

* Q3 revenue view $603.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
