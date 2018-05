BRIEF-Magellan Midstream To Expand Western Leg Of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System

May 21 (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners LP:

* MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND WESTERN LEG OF TEXAS REFINED PETROLEUM PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM

* MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MILLION ON PROJECT

* MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - PIPELINE SYSTEM’S CAPACITY COULD BE EXPANDED BY ANOTHER 20,000 BPD, UP TO 170,000 BPD

* MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM -EXPANDING CAPACITY OF WESTERN LEG OF TEXAS REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM TO ABOUT 150,000 BPD FROM CURRENT 100,000 BPD CAPACITY

* MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS