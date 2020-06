June 15 (Reuters) - Magenta Therapeutics Inc:

* MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS AND BEAM THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE TARGETED ANTIBODY-DRUG CONJUGATE (ADC) MGTA-117 AS CONDITIONING REGIMEN FOR BASE EDITING THERAPIES

* MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS - CO, BEAM THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCED NON-EXCLUSIVE COLLABORATION AGREEMENT TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL UTILITY OF MGTA-117