BRIEF-Magenta Conditioning Lead Clinical Candidate MGTA-117 Demonstrates Broad Tolerability And High Therapeutic Index In Non-Human Primates

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Magenta Therapeutics Inc:

* MAGENTA CONDITIONING LEAD CLINICAL CANDIDATE MGTA-117 DEMONSTRATES BROAD TOLERABILITY AND HIGH THERAPEUTIC INDEX IN NON-HUMAN PRIMATES

* MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS INC - MAGENTA PLANS TO MOVE MGTA-117 INTO CLINIC WITH INITIAL CLINICAL DATA IN 2021

* MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS INC - MGTA-117 DEMONSTRATED ROBUST ANTI-TUMOR ACTIVITY IN XENOGRAFT MODELS FROM PATIENTS WITH REFRACTORY LEUKEMIA

* MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS - MGTA-117 ADC CLINICAL CANDIDATE FOR CONDITIONING SHOWED BROAD TOLERABILITY AND WIDE PRE-CLINICAL SAFETY MARGINS

* MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS - SCALING UP MANUFACTURING OF MGTA-117 AND COMPLETING IND-ENABLING STUDIES IN 2020