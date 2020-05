BRIEF-Magenta Therapeutics And Avrobio Collaborate To Evaluate Targeted Antibody-Drug Conjugate

May 6 (Reuters) - AVROBIO Inc:

* MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS AND AVROBIO ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE TARGETED ANTIBODY-DRUG CONJUGATE AS A POTENTIAL CONDITIONING REGIMEN FOR LENTIVIRAL GENE THERAPIES

* MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS INC - CO & AVROBIO WILL JOINTLY EVALUATE MGTA-117 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ONE OR MORE OF AVROBIO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE THERAPIES

* MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS - UNDER COLLABORATION, EACH COMPANY WILL RETAIN ALL COMMERCIAL RIGHTS TO THEIR RESPECTIVE PROGRAMS

* MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS INC - MAGENTA WILL RETAIN ALL COMMERCIAL RIGHTS TO MGTA-117

* MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS -AVROBIO WILL RETAIN ALL COMMERCIAL RIGHTS TO ITS GENE THERAPIES

* MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS - AVROBIO WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR CLINICAL TRIAL COSTS RELATED TO EVALUATION OF MGTA-117 WITH AVROBIO'S GENE THERAPIES