BRIEF-Magenta Therapeutics Announces Collaboration With The National Marrow Donor Program

June 11 (Reuters) - Magenta Therapeutics Inc:

* MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH THE NATIONAL MARROW DONOR PROGRAM/BE THE MATCH TO ADVANCE DEVELOPMENT OF MGTA-145 FOR FIRST-LINE MOBILIZATION OF STEM CELLS FROM HEALTHY DONORS AND SUBSEQUENT PATIENT TRANSPLANT

* MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS INC - PLAN TO INITIATE A PHASE II TRIAL OF MGTA-145 IN MATCHED RELATED DONORS FOR PATIENTS UNDERGOING ALLOGENEIC TRANSPLANT

* MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS - COLLABORATION FOCUSES ON CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF MGTA-145 FOR STEM CELL MOBILIZATION IN ALLOGENEIC TRANSPLANT

* MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS INC - MAGENTA WILL RETAIN ALL COMMERCIAL RIGHTS TO MGTA-145 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: