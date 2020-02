Feb 20 (Reuters) - Magenta Therapeutics Inc:

* MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES UPDATED PHASE 2 DATA ON MGTA-456 CELL THERAPY, DEMONSTRATING CONTINUED DURABILITY IN INHERITED METABOLIC DISORDERS

* MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS- INTENDS TO COMPLETE ENROLLMENT IN PHASE 2 IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: