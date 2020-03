March 3 (Reuters) - Magenta Therapeutics Inc:

* MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND RECENT BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

* MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS - ANTICIPATES THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES INTO Q4 OF 2021

* MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS INC - ADVANCING MGTA-117 TO GENERATE CLINICAL DATA IN 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: