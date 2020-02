Feb 24 (Reuters) - Magenta Therapeutics Inc:

* MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS COMPLETES DOSING IN PHASE 1 MGTA-145 TRIAL, DEMONSTRATING RAPID, SINGLE-DAY FIRST LINE STEM CELL MOBILIZATION AND COLLECTION

* MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS INC - PLANS TO INITIATE MULTIPLE PHASE 2 STUDIES IN 2020, IN BOTH ALLOGENEIC & AUTOLOGOUS TRANSPLANT SETTINGS