BRIEF-Magenta Therapeutics Inc - Made Strategic Decision To Discontinue Enrollment In Phase 2 Study Of Mgta-456 In Inherited Metabolic Disorders

* MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS PROVIDES PORTFOLIO UPDATE: STEM CELL MOBILIZATION AND CONDITIONING PROGRAMS PRIORITIZED AND ADVANCING TOWARD CLINICAL MILESTONES

* MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS INC - MGTA-145 FIRST-LINE MOBILIZATION PROGRAM TO MOVE INTO PHASE 2 STUDIES IN AUTOLOGOUS AND ALLOGENEIC PATIENTS IN 2020

* MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS INC - MGTA-117 ANTIBODY-DRUG CONJUGATE (ADC)-BASED CONDITIONING PROGRAM ON TRACK FOR INITIAL CLINICAL DATA IN 2021

* MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS INC - MADE STRATEGIC DECISION TO DISCONTINUE ENROLLMENT IN PHASE 2 STUDY OF MGTA-456 IN INHERITED METABOLIC DISORDERS

* MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS INC - ENROLLMENT IN PHASE 2 INVESTIGATOR-INITIATED TRIAL IN PATIENTS WITH BLOOD CANCERS IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED

* MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS INC - TO DISCONTINUE ENROLLMENT IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN IMDS DUE TO ENROLLMENT CHALLENGES, PARTICULARLY DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS - TO DISCONTINUE ENROLLMENT IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN IMDS, DUE TO CHALLENGES OF ALLOGENEIC STEM CELL TRANSPLANT IN IMDS PATIENTS

* MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS - TO DISCONTINUE ENROLLMENT IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN IMDS, ALSO DUE TO FEEDBACK FROM FDA ON ENDPOINTS AND CLINICAL TRIAL DESIGN