June 24 (Reuters) - Magenta Therapeutics Inc:

* MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS LAUNCHES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING

* MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS - COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $60 MILLION OF ITS COMMON STOCK

* MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS - INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS TO ADVANCE CLINICAL, EARLIER STAGE PROGRAMS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: