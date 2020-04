BRIEF-Magenta Therapeutics - Mgta-117 Conditioning Adc-Based Program On Track For Initial Clinical Data In 2021

Magenta Therapeutics Inc:

* MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS - MGTA-117 CONDITIONING ADC-BASED PROGRAM ON TRACK FOR INITIAL CLINICAL DATA IN 2021

* MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS - MGTA-145 STEM CELL MOBILIZATION PHASE 1 PROGRAM MET ALL SAFETY AND EFFICACY ENDPOINTS

* MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS INC - CD45-ADC PROGRESSING IN IND-ENABLING STUDIES

* MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS - MGTA-456 PHASE 2 TRIAL IN INHERITED METABOLIC DISORDERS EXPERIENCING ENROLLMENT DELAY DUE TO IMPACT OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

* MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS INC - CASH RUNWAY EXTENDED INTO 1Q22

* MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS - PLANS TO INITIATE MULTIPLE PHASE 2 TRIALS OF MGTA-145, WHICH MAY BE STAGGERED OVER COURSE OF YEAR DUE TO IMPACTS FROM COVID-19

* MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS - POTENTIAL FOR CO TO PRESENT INITIAL PHASE 2 DATA ON MGTA-145 IN 2020 AS PLANNED

* MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS - BASED ON COVID-19-RELATED IMPACTS AT CO’S CLINICAL SITES, MGTA-456 PHASE 2 TRIAL ENROLLMENT TIMELINES HAVE BEEN SHIFTED INTO 2021

* MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS - MGTA-456 PHASE 2 TRIAL IN PATIENTS WITH BLOOD CANCERS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO COMPLETE ENROLLMENT IN 2020