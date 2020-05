BRIEF-Magenta Therapeutics Presents Data Demonstrating Cells Mobilized With MGTA-145 In A Phase I Trial Are Effective In Gene Therapy Settings

May 14 (Reuters) - Magenta Therapeutics Inc:

* MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS PRESENTS DATA AT ANNUAL MEETING OF AMERICAN SOCIETY OF GENE AND CELL THERAPY DEMONSTRATING CELLS MOBILIZED WITH MGTA-145 IN A PHASE I TRIAL ARE EFFECTIVE IN GENE THERAPY SETTINGS

* MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS - MGTA-145 WAS SHOWN TO BE RAPID, RELIABLE, EFFICIENT AND G-CSF-FREE METHOD TO OBTAIN HIGH NUMBERS OF FUNCTIONAL HSCS IN PHASE 1 TRIAL

* MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS - ADDITIONAL PRECLINICAL DATA SHOW MGTA-145 SERVES AS EFFICIENT, SAME-DAY MOBILIZATION REGIMEN FOR IN VIVO HSC GENE THERAPY IN ANIMALS