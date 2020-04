April 27 (Reuters) - Magforce AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: MAGFORCE AG: MAGFORCE USA, INC. HAS RECEIVED FDA APPROVAL TO PROCEED WITH ITS STREAMLINED TRIAL PROTOCOL FOR THE NEXT STAGE OF PIVOTAL U.S. SINGLE-ARM STUDY FOR THE FOCAL ABLATION OF INTERMEDIATE RISK PROSTATE CANCER WITH THE NANOTHERM THERAPY

* MAGFORCE - STILL HOPEFUL THAT COVID-19 PANDEMIC WILL NOT CAUSE SIGNIFICANT DELAY BEYOND 2020 TO COMPLETE THIS SINGLE-ARM CLINICAL TRIAL