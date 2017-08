Aug 8 (Reuters) - MAGFORCE AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: MAGFORCE AG ENTERS INTO FINANCE AGREEMENT WITH EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK

* ‍ENTERED INTO A FINANCING AGREEMENT ACCORDING TO WHICH EIB WILL PROVIDE A LOAN OF UP TO EUR 35 MILLION TO MAGFORCE AG​

* ‍LOAN AIMS TO ENHANCE MAGFORCE'S FINANCIAL CAPABILITIES​

* ‍LOAN WILL BE USED FOR ROLL-OUT OF MAGFORCE'S NANOTHERM THERAPY FOR TREATMENT OF BRAIN CANCER ACROSS EUROPE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)