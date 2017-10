Sept 29 (Reuters) - MAGFORCE AG:

* ‍OUTLOOK AND FINANCIAL PROGNOSIS FOR 2017 CONFIRMED​

* ‍NET LOSS FOR FIRST HALF YEAR WAS REDUCED TO EUR 3,023 THOUSAND (PRIOR YEAR: EUR 3,193 THOUSAND)​

* H1 ‍REVENUE AND OTHER OPERATING INCOME AMOUNTED TO EUR 1,289 THOUSAND (PRIOR YEAR: EUR 745 THOUSAND)​