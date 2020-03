March 23 (Reuters) - MAGFORCE AG:

* BUILDING APPLICATION FOR PROJECT LOCATION AT CLINIC MÜHLHAUSEN WILL BE SUBMITTED IN MARCH 2020

* OPENING OF NANOTHERM TREATMENT CENTER IS PLANNED FOR Q3 2020

* NEW RANGE OF THERAPIES TO STRENGTHEN SPECIALIZATION IN NEUROLOGY/NEUROSURGERY AT HUFELAND KLINIKUM AND CREATE A MEDICAL LIGHT-HOUSE PROJECT IN REGION