Oct 17 (Reuters) - Magic Leap:

* Magic Leap announces $502 million in series D funding

* Augmented reality company Magic Leap says series D equity funding led by Temasek and with participation from strategic and financial investors

* Says existing investors participating in financing include Alibaba Group, Google Llc, J.P. Morgan Investment Management, among others‍​‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2ywpT3v)