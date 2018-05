May 16 (Reuters) - Magic Software Enterprises Ltd:

* MAGIC DELIVERS STRONGEST QUARTER EVER WITH DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASES IN REVENUES AND OPERATING INCOME

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 15 PERCENT TO $69.7 MILLION

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.14

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10

* REITERATING ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: