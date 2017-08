Aug 9 (Reuters) - Magic Software Enterprises Ltd

* Magic delivers record-breaking revenues of $65 million for the second quarter with 38 pct year-over-year growth and raises guidance on continued business momentum

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.13

* Q2 earnings per share $0.08

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $245 million to $255 million

‍revenues for Q2 increased 38 pct to $65.5 million compared to $47.4 million in same period last year​