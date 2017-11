Nov 9 (Reuters) - magicJack Vocaltec Ltd

* magicJack Vocaltec - Following deal with B. Riley principal investments, co has cancelled its earnings call previously scheduled for November 9, 2017​

* magicJack Vocaltec Ltd - ‍Co has withdrawn its most recent guidance with respect to 2017 as previously issued on August 9, 2017​