March 19 (Reuters) - Magicjack Vocaltec Ltd:

* MAGICJACK VOCALTEC LTD. ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF APPROVAL FROM SHAREHOLDERS FOR PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY B. RILEY

* MAGICJACK VOCALTEC LTD - OF SHARES THAT VOTED AT MEETING, GREATER THAN 97% VOTED IN FAVOR OF APPROVAL OF MERGER AGREEMENT