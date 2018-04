April 3 (Reuters) - Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc :

* ‍MAGLAN CAPITAL DELIVERS LETTER TO CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS BOARD OF DIRECTORS​

* URGE CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, TO AUTHORIZE & COMMENCE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE CO BONDS ON OPEN MARKET​

* CURRENTLY CONTROLS APPROXIMATELY 1.6 MILLION SHARES OF CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS