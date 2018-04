April 26 (Reuters) - Magna International Inc:

* MAGNA AND BHAP CREATE JOINT VENTURE TO SUPPLY DOOR MODULES TO AUTOMAKERS IN CHINA

* MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC - JOINT VENTURE AND PRODUCTION FACILITY WOULD ALLOW BOTH MAGNA AND BHAP TO FURTHER EXPAND PRESENCE IN CHINA

* MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC - PRODUCTION WITHIN FACILITY IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN 2021 AND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE OVER 100 NEW JOBS