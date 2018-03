March 14 (Reuters) - Magna International Inc:

* MAGNA AND LYFT ANNOUNCE A MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP AND MANUFACTURE SELF-DRIVING SYSTEMS AT SCALE

* MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC - IN ADDITION TO FUNDING PARTNERSHIP, MAGNA TO INVEST $200 MILLION IN LYFT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)