BRIEF-MagnaChip Semiconductor Q4 GAAP EPS $0.54

Feb 19 (Reuters) - MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp:

* Q4 REVENUE $200 MILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.14 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR - CONTINUE TO MAKE PROGRESS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH MULTIPLE INTERESTED PARTIES TOWARD POSSIBLE SALE OF BUSINESS, OTHER OPTIONS

* ARE STILL ASSESSING POTENTIAL IMPACT SINCE CORONAVIRUS SITUATION IS STILL VERY DYNAMIC

* MAGNACHIP’S MANUFACTURING SUPPLY CHAIN RESIDES LARGELY OUTSIDE CHINA SO THERE IS NEGLIGIBLE IMPACT ON OUR QTRLY RESULTS

* MAGNACHIP - BASED ON PRELIM ASSESSMENTS, PUBLIC HEALTH MEASURES TAKEN IN CHINA TO PROTECT POPULATION FROM CORONAVIRUS LIKELY TO AFFECT CUSTOMER DEMAND IN Q1

* SEES Q1 REVENUE TO BE IN RANGE OF $180 MILLION TO $195 MILLION

* SEES Q1 GROSS PROFIT MARGIN TO BE IN RANGE OF 23% TO 25%

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $179.1 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: