FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Magnachip Semiconductor reports temporary power outage at a facility
Sections
Featured
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
Pictures
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2017 / 10:32 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Magnachip Semiconductor reports temporary power outage at a facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Magnachip Semiconductor Corp:

* Magnachip Semiconductor says on Aug 6, ‍fabrication facility in Cheongju, South Korea experienced a temporary power outage for about 6 minutes-SEC filing

* Magnachip Semiconductor - ‍power outage was due to accident involving crane operated by city contractor that impacted high voltage lines near co’s facilities​

* Magnachip Semiconductor - ‍accident caused certain damage to work in process wafers and fab equipment with an estimated total cost of up to $1.5 million​

* Magnachip Semiconductor - related impact of outage to revenue is estimated to be up to $3 million, substantially all of which is expected in current Q3​

* Magnachip Semiconductor-‍fabrication facility was restarted after implementing standard back-up generators on high voltage lines, is fully operational Source text: (bit.ly/2fteeuS) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.