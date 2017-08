June 12 (Reuters) - Magnegas Corp

* Magnegas announces $25 million convertible preferred financing

* Magnegas - $25 million financing structured as a working capital facility in form of redeemable series c convertible preferred shares

* Magnegas- $25 million financing also structured as a working capital facility in form of series c convertible preferred warrants and common stock warrants