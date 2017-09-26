BRIEF-Magnegas announces LOI for $1.9 million gasification unit

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Magnegas Corp
* Magnegas announces LOI for $1.9 million gasification unit
* Magnegas Corp - Co also announced it plans to form a joint venture, in which it will hold a 40% minority stake
* Magnegas Corp - European partnership is expected to begin commercial operations in Q4 of 2017 using leased gasification unit in Florida
* Magnegas Corp - Minority stake will include commitment from European partner to purchase multiple gasification units from Magnegas in near term