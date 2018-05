May 16 (Reuters) - MagneGas Corp:

* MAGNEGAS CORP - QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED TO $1.2 MILLION, COMPARED TO $0.871 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* MAGNEGAS CORP - QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE: BASIC AND DILUTED $0.62