Nov 1 (Reuters) - MagneGas Corp-

* MagneGas corp - ‍announced 3 largest MagneGas distributors agreed to significant increases in MagneGas2 purchases due to increased end market demand​

* MagneGas -Three distributors have agreed to minimum purchases, that could represent minimum three-fold increase in sales from them beginning q4 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: