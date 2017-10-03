BRIEF-Magnegas executes Letter of Intent to acquire Louisiana & Texas industrial gas distributor

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Magnegas Corp:
* Magnegas executes Letter of Intent to acquire Louisiana & Texas industrial gas distributor that generates over $1.6 million of annualized revenue
* Magnegas Corp - deal inculde upfront cash consideration for transaction is $2 million, plus an additional $1 million in Magnegas common stock
* Magnegas Corp - co see this as highly accretive transaction that will impact top line growth and bottom line profitability in 2018 and beyond