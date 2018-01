Jan 3 (Reuters) - Magnegas Corp:

* MAGNEGAS EXECUTES BINDING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SAN DIEGO INDUSTRIAL GAS AND WELDING SUPPLY BUSINESS

* MAGNEGAS CORP - ‍EXECUTION OF A BINDING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALL OF ASSETS OF SAN DIEGO BASED NG ENTERPRISES INC. FOR $750,000​