* QTRLY PROFIT 32.7 MILLION RGT

* QTRLY YEAR AGO REVENUE 309 MILLION RGT;QTRLY YEAR AGO NET PROFIT 35.6 MILLION RGT

* GROUP’S OPERATING ENVIRONMENT EXPECTED TO BE CHALLENGING FOR THE FORTHCOMING QUARTER DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* ANNOUNCES THIRD SINGLE TIER INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 2.800 SEN/SHARE