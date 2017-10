Sept 14 (Reuters) - Magni-tech Industries Bhd

* Qtrly revenue 293.7 million RGT; qtrly net profit 19.6 million RGT

* Year ago qtrly revenue 271.4 million RGT; year ago qtrly net profit 23.5 million RGT

* Declared interim dividend of 3.5 Sen per ordinary share in respect of FY ending 30 April 2018 Source text :(bit.ly/2h3n4wv) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)