March 15 (Reuters) - Magni-Tech Industries Bhd:

* ‍QTRLY PROFIT 31.1 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 289.1‍​ MILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT ‍​29.6 MILLION RGT

* DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 3 SEN PER SHARE & SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF 4 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING 30 APRIL 2018 ‍​ Source text :(bit.ly/2HD4JC5) Further company coverage: