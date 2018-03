March 13 (Reuters) - Magnificent Hotel Investments Ltd :

* ‍ FY REVENUE HK$522.4 MILLION VERSUS HK$476.3 MILLION

* ‍ NET PROFIT AFTER TAX ATTRIBUTABLE FOR YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2017 WAS HK$202 MILLION​ VERSUS HK$176 MILLION