March 29 (Reuters) - Magnolia Bostad Ab:

* MAGNOLIA BOSTAD AND RANDVIKEN FASTIGHETER FORMS JV FOR PROPERTY IN BERGSHAMRA, SOLNA

* ‍TO ENTER INTO A JOINT VENTURE WITH RANDVIKEN REGARDING PROPERTY SKOGSKARLEN 3 IN BERGSHAMRA​

* ‍JV IS CREATED BY RANDVIKEN INDIRECTLY ACQUIRES HALF OF SHARES IN COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)