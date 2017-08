June 28 (Reuters) - MAGNOLIA BOSTAD AB

* MAGNOLIA BOSTAD SELLS ANOTHER 325 APARTMENTS IN CENTRAL UPPSALA, THE FIRST PROJECT IN THE FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH SLÄTTÖ

* ‍BUYER IS SLÄTTÖ AND SALE IS MADE THROUGH COMPANY TRANSFERS.​

* TOTAL REAL ESTATE VALUE ON COMPLETION IS ESTIMATED AT APPROXIMATELY SEK 675 MILLION

* NCC IS SIGNED AS CONTRACTOR AND CONSTRUCTION START IS PLANNED FOR Q3 OF 2018