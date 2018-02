BRIEF-Magnolia Bostad Signs Agreement With Heimstaden Bostad

Feb 28 (Reuters) - MAGNOLIA BOSTAD AB:

* MAGNOLIA BOSTAD ENTERS INTO AN AGREEMENT CONCERNING A PROJECT OF 275 APARTMENTS IN ARLÖV CITY CENTRE

* ‍ESTIMATED PROPERTY VALUE UPON COMPLETION IS ESTIMATED TO AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY 400 MSEK​

* ‍SERNEKE IS SIGNED AS CONTRACTOR AND CONSTRUCTION START IS PLANNED FOR Q1 OF 2018​

* SIGNS AN AGREEMENT WITH HEIMSTADEN BOSTAD CONCERNING SALE OF PROJECT FASANEN LOCATED IN CENTRAL ARLÖV

* ‍OCCUPANCY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE FROM Q3 OF 2019 TO Q2 OF 2020​