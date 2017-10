Oct 27 (Reuters) - MAGNOLIA BOSTAD AB:

* Q3 NET SALES SEK ‍193​ MILLION VERSUS SEK 242 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 OPERATING PROFIT SEK ‍7​ MILLION VERSUS SEK 99 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS ‍FULL YEAR OF 2017 IS EXPECTED TO SHOW CONTINUED GROWTH AND IMPROVED EARNINGS.​